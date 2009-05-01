Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:40 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Runs Red Light, Causing Five-Vehicle Crash in Goleta

A motorcycle rider suffers minor injuries; no one else is hurt

By Michelle J. Wong, Noozhawk Intern | May 1, 2009 | 6:43 p.m.

A driver who police say failed to stop at a red light caused a five-vehicle crash on northbound Los Carneros Road at Mesa Road in Goleta on Thursday morning.

Scott Stephen Vuilleumier, 21, of Arnold was driving north on Los Carneros Road and reportedly ran the red light at 50 miles per hour, according to officer Martin Sanchez of the California Highway Patrol.

Santa Barbara resident Maria Teresa Napoli, 41, driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla on Los Carneros going east, and Mathew R. Davis, 20, driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the opposite direction, were struck by Vuilleumier’s Subaru, according to the CHP.

Sanchez said Davis was knocked off his motorcycle and suffered abrasions and an injury to his left foot.

Vuilleumier continued through the intersection, hitting two more southbound cars that were stopped at the red light: a Honda driven by Paul Desruisseaux, 59, and a Ford Expedition driven by Marten Mullins, 20, both of whom were not injured.

Police say that all of the drivers involved in the accident were using safety equipment.

Michelle J. Wong is a Noozhawk intern.

