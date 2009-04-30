Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:07 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two Bald Eagle Chicks Die on Santa Cruz Island

The cause is unknown, but experts will examine the carcasses of the newly hatched birds

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 30, 2009 | 12:30 p.m.

After several years of successful hatching of young eagles, researchers last month discovered that two bald eagle chicks have died inexplicably on Santa Cruz Island.

“This year, the eagles had two eggs that hatched, and shortly after, the chicks died,” said Frank Foster, a volunteer at the Channel Islands Visitors Center. The cause of their deaths is still unknown, he said, but noted that a group of technical experts would be working to examine the carcasses.

Foster said the parent eagles have successfully produced three eggs, and that those chicks have survived and appear to be healthy.

Bald eagles were found on all of the Channel Islands until the mid-1950s, when human encroachment and pollution kept them from nesting. The last known nest had been seen in 1949, according to the Channel Islands Web site.

All of that changed in 2002, however, when the Montrose Settlements Restoration Program began a five-year feasibility study to determine if the eagles could thrive in the Northern Channel Islands, after they experienced difficulty on Santa Catalina Island

Since then, 61 bald eagles have been raised by humans in the absence of their parents, and about 25 birds still live on Santa Cruz, Anacapa, Santa Rosa and San Miguel islands.

Foster said that when the researchers learn a cause of death, that information will be posted on the Channel Islands Web site.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 