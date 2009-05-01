Woman Dies in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 at Nojoqui Summit

A 38-year-old woman died Friday in a two-car accident involving five people on Highway 101 at the Nojoqui Summit south of Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. An infant and another 30-year-old female were transported to a hospital, as were two other patients with minor injuries.

Fire crews used the Jaws of Life to extricate some of the victims.

Northbound Highway 101 was down to one lane while the California Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

— Michelle J. Wong is a Noozhawk intern.