Cold Spring Canyon Bridge: By the Engineering Numbers

Span is eligible for National Register of Historic Places designation

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 2, 2010 | 8:27 p.m.

Completion date: Dec. 27, 1963

Prime Contractor: U.S. Steel Corp., American Bridge Co.

Subcontractors: Massman Construction Co., San Francisco; Rods Inc., Berkeley; H.W. Kirch Co., Vista; Norton Brothers, Anaheim

Type: The Cold Spring Canyon Bridge is a steel arch bridge that uses special cableways designed by American Bridge Co. The cableway towers doubled as tieback towers for the uncompleted arch. Click here for more background on the bridge construction.

Dimensions: 1,148 feet with 700-foot box chord deck arch mainspan over 420-foot canyon

Retrofit: American Bridge Co. completed a seismic retrofit of the bridge in 1998. Click here for more details of the retrofit project.

Historical Status: Cold Spring Canyon Bridge is by far the largest steel arch bridge in California and is designated by Caltrans as a Category 2 bridge, which means it has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, the federal government’s official list of structures, districts, sites, buildings and objects deemed worthy of preservation. Cold Spring Canyon is the only Category 2 bridge in the state that is less than 50 years old, according to Janice Calpo with the Caltrans Environmental Program. The bridge wasn’t included in the 2003-2006 Statewide Historic Bridge Inventory Update, but was evaluated for the barrier project, and it was determined to be eligible with exceptional significance, Calpo wrote Noozhawk in an e-mail.

