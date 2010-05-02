Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:30 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Bill Macfadyen: About Our Cold Spring Canyon Bridge Series

Noozhawk provides some insight on the story behind the stories

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | May 2, 2010 | 8:27 p.m.

Many of us who drive across San Marcos Pass cross Cold Spring Canyon Bridge with no thought of stopping, or even slowing.

If we’re heading north into the Santa Ynez Valley, we might be taking in the majestic view, where oak trees dot the far-off valley floor like a massive herd of grazing bison. If we’re heading south to Santa Barbara, maybe we’re exhaling after an intense jockeying for position as Highway 154’s passing lanes give way to single file over the structure.

Since the bridge opened in 1964, however, 53 people — most of them our neighbors, actually — did choose to stop there, their last act before ending their lives in a 420-foot fall. Countless others have been saved from certain death, either by quick-thinking passers-by or law-enforcement personnel, or second thoughts.

Last year, Caltrans approved plans to erect 9-foot-7-inch suicide prevention barriers along the sides of the bridge. In pressing for the fencing, law-enforcement agencies and mental health organizations cited public safety and concerns over the number of suicides taking place on the bridge. In a cruel twist, 2009 also happened to be the structure’s deadliest year.

While acknowledging that measures must be taken to prevent suicide attempts, barrier opponents are challenging the bridge project’s approval on procedural grounds. Led by the preservationist group, Friends of the Bridge, the opponents prefer more human intervention through closed-circuit cameras and a call-and-speaker box system.

It’s a complicated topic, and an understandably emotional one.

And that’s why Noozhawk is taking an in-depth look at Cold Spring Canyon Bridge and the barrier system, in a four-day series by reporters .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) that begins Monday.

Lara and Giana focused on bridge facts, the barrier process and the community debate, but the reason behind this project was never far from their minds. They went to the most involved sources and contacted psychological experts and media guidelines to be as responsible as they could in their reporting on the topic of suicide. In addition to four days of articles, they’ve compiled lists of resources for those who may need help, and we’ll publish those each day.

We hope to enhance the broader discussion about the issues at stake with this particular project, but we know that the remedial actions taken will not make the tragic problem of suicide in our community go away. Each of us must shoulder responsibility to make a difference there. Fortunately, the resources are plentiful and you can click here to learn more.

Please let me know what you think. Thank you for reading our Cold Spring Canyon Bridge series.

Noozhawk’s Cold Spring Canyon Bridge Series

» Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

» Click here for the first story in Noozhawk’s four-day series on Cold Spring Canyon Bridge: Public Safety, Preservation Collide on Cold Spring Canyon Bridge.

» Click here for Day Two’s main story: Creativity a Hallmark of Bridge Barrier Alternatives, Funding.

» Click here for Day Three’s main story: For Barrier Opponents, There’s No Bridging This Divide.

» Click here for Day Four’s main story: Bridge Barrier Debate May Be Resolved in Span of a Month.

» Click here for a timeline of Cold Spring Canyon Bridge.

» Click here for a list of the various suicide prevention measures that were considered.

» Click here for a list of landmark bridges around the world employing suicide-prevention barriers.

» Click here for Cold Spring Canyon Bridge facts and engineering numbers.

» Leading Off: Just What Can We Say, and How? Suicide is a touchy topic for the media. Here’s what Noozhawk does, and why.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 