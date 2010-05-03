Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:16 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Paraglider Rescued from Tree 80 Feet above Ground

Sheriff's Search and Rescue team rigs rope system to lower man ensnared in branches

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | May 3, 2010

A paraglider got himself caught in a tree along Rattlesnake Trail near Skofield Park, 1819 Las Canoas Road, on Sunday afternoon and had to be rescued. There were no injuries in the incident.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said the sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team responded at about 2:30 p.m. to a report of a paraglider trapped in a tree.

The all-volunteer team found the man hanging in his harness from a limb approximately 80 feet up a tree and over a creek bed, Sugars said. Search and Rescue personnel climbed the tree and set up an elaborate rope system to reach the man and transfer his harness to the squad’s ropes. After the transfer, he was lowered safely to the ground, Sugars said.

The man, a 36-year-old New York City resident whose identity was not released, was not injured.

