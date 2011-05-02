Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:37 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

June 27 Trial Date Set for Teen Driver Who Allegedly Struck, Killed Coast Village Road Pedestrian

Tyler Fourmy, 18, denies charges at Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court hearing

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 2, 2011 | 9:10 p.m.

The Santa Barbara teenager charged with vehicular manslaughter in the 2010 death of a Coast Village Road pedestrian will stand trial in the case next month.

At a hearing Monday, Tyler Fourmy, 18, denied the charges and a contested adjudication — essentially a trial for juvenile defendants — was scheduled for June 27, Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Von Nguyen said. Fourmy was 17 when he allegedly struck and killed Florinda Flores, 47, while driving a minivan on May 27, 2010, so his case is being heard in county Juvenile Court.

Fourmy is also charged with the transportation of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, which were reportedly found in the minivan; three vehicle-code violations related to speeding, turning movements and required signals; and lack of evidence of financial responsibility upon request.

Flores’ husband, Wolfgang Schulz, filed a civil suit against Fourmy and his parents, Patrick Fourmy and Susan Granziera, alleging they were all negligent.

Flores’ family “sustained (monetary) loss resulting from the loss of society, comfort, attention, services and financial support of (Flores),” as well as funeral and burial expenses, according to documents filed with the lawsuit.

