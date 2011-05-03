Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:33 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos High Wins National Science Bowl Civility Award at National Championship

Chargers recognized for outstanding sportsmanship at 110-school Energy Department competition

By David Gay for Dos Pueblos High School | May 3, 2011 | 3:32 a.m.

Dos Pueblos High School’s science team won the High School Science Bowl Civility Award for outstanding sportsmanship at the 2011 Energy Department National Science Bowl on Monday in Washington, D.C. Two other California schools won the high school and middle school national championships.

Michael Feldman, Daniel Gay, Ilan Goodman, Andy Granatelli and Daniel Richman competed for the Dos Pueblos squad, which is coached by Chris Jones. With the award, the team earned a nine-day trip to Alaska to study the region’s glacial, biological and geological treasures.

Earlier this year, the Chargers team won the regional science bowl held at California State University, Bakersfield. It was Dos Pueblos’ third-straight victory in the regional competition.

The 21st annual National Science Bowl drew 110 teams from 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Energy Department created the National Science Bowl in 1991 to encourage students to excel in mathematics and science and to pursue math and science careers. More than 200,000 students have participated in the National Science Bowl over the years.

Mira Loma High School of Sacramento defeated Montgomery Blair High School of Silver Spring, Md., in the high school national championship by correctly answering a chemistry question. Gale Ranch Middle School of San Ramon defeated Shahala Middle School of Vancouver, Wash., in the middle school national championship.

— David Gay is a Dos Pueblos High School parent.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 