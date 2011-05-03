Dos Pueblos High Wins National Science Bowl Civility Award at National Championship

The 21st annual National Science Bowl drew 110 teams from 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Energy Department created the National Science Bowl in 1991 to encourage students to excel in mathematics and science and to pursue math and science careers. More than 200,000 students have participated in the National Science Bowl over the years.

Michael Feldman, Daniel Gay, Ilan Goodman, Andy Granatelli and Daniel Richman competed for the Dos Pueblos squad, which is coached by Chris Jones. With the award, the team earned a nine-day trip to Alaska to study the region’s glacial, biological and geological treasures.

Dos Pueblos High School’s science team won the High School Science Bowl Civility Award for outstanding sportsmanship at the 2011 Energy Department National Science Bowl on Monday in Washington, D.C. Two other California schools won the high school and middle school national championships.

