Orcutt Elementary School Tagged Twice with Racially Charged Graffiti

An Orcutt elementary school has been vandalized with racially charged graffiti twice in a week, authorities said Monday.

A janitor at Dunlap School , 1220 Oak Knoll Road, found graffiti Monday morning on a roof near the school’s cafeteria, officials said. The graffiti was washed off before classes started.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident as hate-crime vandalism, said Drew Sugars, a department spokesman.

A similar message was found last weekend in the same location, which can only be reached by climbing on to the school’s roof.

Authorities said the vandalism took place between the end of school Friday and 8 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Santa Maria sheriff’s substation at 805.934.6150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

