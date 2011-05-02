Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:39 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Moves to Larger Office on Anapamu Street

Sublease from Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. more than doubles size of space

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | May 2, 2011 | 3:57 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based Pacific Wealth Strategies Group has moved to the La Torre Building at 104 W. Anapamu St. from its previous offices at 3 W. Carrillo St.

The firm subleased 1,820 square feet of office space from the Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. accounting firm, which owns a 10,507-square-foot portion of the 60,984-square-foot building, Pacific Wealth Strategies said in a news release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are expanding, we were totally overcrowded in a 400-square-foot space and didn’t have room for our people,” said Jeff Brookshire, PWSG certified financial planner. “Now we have more room than we need but we’re not on top of each other.”

The timing of the negotiations benefited PWSG last summer, Brookshire said. While locations less than 800 and more than 2,000 square feet are easier to find, locating a space in between that and of “Class-A” quality is more difficult in Santa Barbara, he said.

“I know people in commercial real estate and I have been shocked at what rates they’ve been able to negotiate because (the market) was soft for a while and if the existing landlord wasn’t willing to recognize the market was soft people moved,” said Brookshire, who added that it’s always easier to deal with a decision maker than a third party.

Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. purchased the building last year. Francois DeJohn and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented all parties in the deal.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

