Rotary Club of Goleta Presents $6,500 Donation to Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Rotary Club of Goleta president Harold Schaff and John Illgen, chairman of the Scholarship Committee, recently welcomed Rotary International District Governor Deepa Willingham and Colette Hadley, executive director or the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, to review the Goleta Rotary Scholarship Program and Presentations.

Illgen introduced two of the recipients of the Rotary Scholarships. Melissa Robertson, a Westmont College pre-med student, was awarded The George and Dale Cavaletto/Rotary Scholarship, and Tyler Gilbert, an SBCC photography student, was awarded the Goleta Rotary Scholarship.

Schaff presented Hadley with a check for $6,500 for the SBCC Scholarship Program.

The Rotary Club of Goleta annually sponsors five to six students with scholarships, and has donated more than $175,000 for scholarships since 1983.

— Lynn Cederquist is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Goleta.