Be Green Packaging Earns Award for Best Product Design

Justmeans Social Innovation Awards competition recognizes Be Green's collaboration with Gillette

By Justin Faerman for Be Green Packaging LLC | May 2, 2012 | 7:33 p.m.

Justmeans has officially announced the winners of the 2012 Social Innovation Awards, naming Be Green Packaging LLC of Santa Barbara as the recipient of the Best Product Design award.

Be Green Packaging LLC received the Social Innovation Award for Best Product Design for its work with Gillette on new Fusion ProGlide Razor packaging. (Be Green Packaging LLC photo)

Be Green received the award for its work with Gillette on the design and development of the new Fusion ProGlide Razor packaging. The Fusion ProGlide trays, which are composed of a proprietary blend of plant fibers, reduced cost and material weight while maintaining Gillette’s distinctive product packaging.

The Justmeans Social Innovation Awards competition brought together more than 130 organizations from 17 countries in pursuit of nine awards across a variety of categories related to corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

The judges’ panel at this year’s event included top CEOs, sustainability professionals, journalists, editors and visionaries with established expertise in the burgeoning field of corporate social responsibility and its many incarnations.

Entries in the Best Product Design category were evaluated based on criteria related to innovation in product design and efficiency, and how that translated to maintaining sustainability throughout the product’s lifecycle.

“The Fusion ProGlide pack was the result of an amazing collaboration between Be Green and Gillette,” said Justin Faerman, director of media and marketing at Be Green, who attended the awards ceremony on behalf of the company. “We are excited to have won this award and are glad to see the packaging being recognized for the innovation it represents. We’re taking plant fiber technology to areas it has never been before.”

The Justmeans award is the second major design award that the Fusion ProGlide tray has won; the other being the DuPont Diamond Award for Packaging Innovation received in July 2011.

Be Green’s proprietary technology allows it to create a wide range of consumer, industrial and food grade packaging from a blend of non-food plant fibers. These fibers are formed into an array of shapes and sizes using advanced moulding processes that can be adapted to meet nearly any specification.

Be Green maintains a long list of eco-social certifications from independent, third-party organizations such as the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, the Biodegradable GMO Project and the USDA BioPreferred Program, among others.

— Justin Faerman is the director of media and marketing for Be Green Packaging LLC.

