Boys’ Tennis: Channel League Individual Tournament, Singles Day

Two Chargers advance to the semifinals

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | May 3, 2012 | 1:51 a.m.

Channel League Individual Tournament — Singles Day, April 30, 2012

First Round

No. 1 Peter Jivkov (San Marcos) def Andres Parras (Buena) 6-1, 6-0
Jack Damen (Santa Barbara) def Patrick Corpuz (Dos Pueblos) 7-6(3), 6-3
Joshua Wang (DP) def Broghan Wheelan (Ventura) 6-0, 6-0
Graham Maassen (SB) def Spencer Kennedy (SM) 6-1, 6-1
Sean Handley (DP) def Garrett Hazarian (SM) 6-0, 6-0
Logan Liddell (SB) def Brian Perrett (B) 6-1, 6-0
Jacob Rucker (V) def Jon Oyan (B) 6-0, 6-1
#2 Nico Pollero (SB) def Brandon Bushnell (V) 6-0, 6-0

Second Round

Jivkov (SM) def Damen (SB) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2
Wang (DP) def Maassen (SB) 6-2, 6-2
Handley (DP) def Liddell (SB) 6-3, 6-4
Pollero (SB) def Rucker (V) 6-4, 7-5

The five schools in the Channel League brought many fine players to compete in the Individual Tournament. They all dug deep and pushed their opponents to the limit, as evidenced by the second-round matches.

Chargers Handley and Wang did a lot of grinding, and stayed pumped through their long matches. We could hear the skidding of Handley’s shoes as he slid around the courts.

The last time we had two Chargers head to the semis was in 2009. This was the first opportunity for freshman Wang to play Maassen, as he played dubs against SB in the league matches.

Handley met Liddell for the first time as well, as he had not played him in the league matches. Way to go, Chargers!

Tuesday: Pollero (SB) def Handley 6-0, 6-1.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

