Treat Mom to Bubbly and Brunch on Canary Hotel’s Rooftop Perch

Enjoy seasonal favorites and stunning views during the Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet on May 13

What better way to celebrate the special woman in your life this May than with a champagne brunch on Canary Hotel’s rooftop venue, The Perch?

Toast moms everywhere, dine on seasonal brunch favorites and enjoy spectacular views of Santa Barbara with a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13.

Guests can look forward to a mouthwatering brunch buffet with stand-out menu highlights, including a summer tomato salad, traditional eggs Benedict and grilled salmon. Don’t miss the made-to-order omelet and French toast stations, a carving station, a seafood display of oysters, poached shrimp, mussels and so much more.

All moms enjoy complimentary bottomless Mimosas. As always, brunch guests will enjoy happy hour pricing on specialty cocktails, such as Bloody Marys, margaritas, mojitos and bellinis.

Come toast the fabulous mothers in your life with a champagne brunch on the rooftop, and enjoy the best views in town! Mother’s Day brunch costs $65 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 805.879.9100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.