Doubles Teams Take the Courts in Channel League Boys’ Tennis Tournament

Channel League singles — second semifinal; and then the Channel League Individual Tournament — doubles.

Dos Pueblos High School’s Joshua Wang faced off against San Marcos’ Petar Jivkov (No. 1) in the second singles semifinal Wednesday morning at Santa Barbara High School. Both exchanged many long baseline rallies, nicely placed angle shots, dropshots, as well as solid serves.

In the end, Jivkov prevailed at 6-3, 6-4. Jivkov will face Nico Pollero (No. 2) in the finals at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club.

After Wang finished his singles match, he regrouped and prepared himself for doubles. Partnering with fellow Charger Patrick Corpuz, they played focused and energized. They met San Marcos’ Jack Haley/Jake Wheelock in the first round and captured a win at 6-0, 6-2. In the second round, they faced off with Santa Barbara’s Austin Trevillian and Ryan Chung and battled a long time.

All four players produced incredible shots from all parts of the court. The first set went to Wang/Corpuz in a tough tiebreaker. The second set was also intense, but Wang/Corpuz closed off the set at 6-3. When all was said and done, Wang still had tread on his shoes and spent more than four hours on the court.

On other dubs courts, Dos Pueblos also had fine performances. Charger duos Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen and Mason Casady/Sean Handley took down their opponents handily before falling to two Santa Barbara teams. They stayed calm and focused throughout their matches.

There was a lot of positive spirit on the Santa Barbara courts Wednesday for the first day of doubles. The courts were surrounded by cheering spectators.

First Round

Logan Liddell/Morgan Hale (No. 1) (Santa Barbara) def Broghan Wheelan/Oscar Desario (Ventura) 6-0, 6-3

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen (Dos Pueblos) def Burke McComb/Lucas Budgett (San Marcos) 6-1, 6-2

Austin Trevillian/Ryan Chung (Santa Barbara) def Brian Perrett/Andres Paras (Buena) 6-1, 6-3

Patrick Corpuz/Joshua Wang (Dos Pueblos) def Jack Haley/Jake Wheelock (San Marcos) 6-0, 6-2

Avery Chernin/Jordan Rodnick (Santa Barbara) def Nolan Rucker/Zack Scurrah (Ventura ) 6-1, 6-0

Mason Casady/Sean Handley (Dos Pueblos) def Jon Oyan/Paul Stockdill (Buena) 6-0, 6-1

Jacob Rucker/Brandon Bushnell (Ventura) def Garrett Hazarian/Spencer Kennedy (San Marcos) 7-6, 6-1

Mitchell Kuhn/Jack Damen (No. 2) (Santa Barbara) def Blake Gurrola/Andrew Huang (Buena) 6-0,6-0

Second Round

Liddell/Hale (SB) def Roberts/Franzen (DP) 6-1, 6-2

Wang/Corpuz (DP) def Trevillian/Chung (SB) 7-6 (3), 6-3

Chernin/Rodnick (SB) def Casady/Handley (DP) 6-1, 6-2

Kuhn/Damen (SB) def Rucker/Bushnell (SB) 6-2, 6-2

Semifinals

Liddell/Hale (SB) vs Wang/Corpuz (DP)

Chernin/Rodnick (SB) vs Kuhn/Damen (SB)

Doubles Semifinals: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, TCSB

Doubles Finals: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, TCSB

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.