Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:59 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Doubles Teams Take the Courts in Channel League Boys’ Tennis Tournament

Chargers play tough through close sets

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | May 3, 2012 | 2:03 a.m.

Channel League singles — second semifinal; and then the Channel League Individual Tournament — doubles.

Dos Pueblos High School’s Joshua Wang faced off against San Marcos’ Petar Jivkov (No. 1) in the second singles semifinal Wednesday morning at Santa Barbara High School. Both exchanged many long baseline rallies, nicely placed angle shots, dropshots, as well as solid serves.

In the end, Jivkov prevailed at 6-3, 6-4. Jivkov will face Nico Pollero (No. 2) in the finals at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club.

After Wang finished his singles match, he regrouped and prepared himself for doubles. Partnering with fellow Charger Patrick Corpuz, they played focused and energized. They met San Marcos’ Jack Haley/Jake Wheelock in the first round and captured a win at 6-0, 6-2. In the second round, they faced off with Santa Barbara’s Austin Trevillian and Ryan Chung and battled a long time.

All four players produced incredible shots from all parts of the court. The first set went to Wang/Corpuz in a tough tiebreaker. The second set was also intense, but Wang/Corpuz closed off the set at 6-3. When all was said and done, Wang still had tread on his shoes and spent more than four hours on the court.

On other dubs courts, Dos Pueblos also had fine performances. Charger duos Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen and Mason Casady/Sean Handley took down their opponents handily before falling to two Santa Barbara teams. They stayed calm and focused throughout their matches.

There was a lot of positive spirit on the Santa Barbara courts Wednesday for the first day of doubles. The courts were surrounded by cheering spectators.

First Round

Logan Liddell/Morgan Hale (No. 1) (Santa Barbara) def Broghan Wheelan/Oscar Desario (Ventura) 6-0, 6-3
Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen (Dos Pueblos) def Burke McComb/Lucas Budgett (San Marcos) 6-1, 6-2
Austin Trevillian/Ryan Chung (Santa Barbara) def Brian Perrett/Andres Paras (Buena) 6-1, 6-3
Patrick Corpuz/Joshua Wang (Dos Pueblos) def Jack Haley/Jake Wheelock (San Marcos) 6-0, 6-2
Avery Chernin/Jordan Rodnick (Santa Barbara) def Nolan Rucker/Zack Scurrah (Ventura ) 6-1, 6-0
Mason Casady/Sean Handley (Dos Pueblos) def Jon Oyan/Paul Stockdill (Buena) 6-0, 6-1
Jacob Rucker/Brandon Bushnell (Ventura) def Garrett Hazarian/Spencer Kennedy (San Marcos) 7-6, 6-1
Mitchell Kuhn/Jack Damen (No. 2) (Santa Barbara) def Blake Gurrola/Andrew Huang (Buena) 6-0,6-0

Second Round

Liddell/Hale (SB) def Roberts/Franzen (DP) 6-1, 6-2
Wang/Corpuz (DP) def Trevillian/Chung (SB) 7-6 (3), 6-3
Chernin/Rodnick (SB) def Casady/Handley (DP) 6-1, 6-2
Kuhn/Damen (SB) def Rucker/Bushnell (SB) 6-2, 6-2

Semifinals

Liddell/Hale (SB) vs Wang/Corpuz (DP)
Chernin/Rodnick (SB) vs Kuhn/Damen (SB)

Doubles Semifinals: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, TCSB
Doubles Finals: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, TCSB

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 