Goleta Valley Junior High Dance Team Invited to Perform at Holiday Bowl

Goleta Valley Junior High School’s dance team has been invited to participate in the college Holiday Bowl halftime performance at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

The Holiday Bowl will take place at the end of December. The group in charge of the halftime show selects 20 teams from around the nation to come together, work with a choreographer from So You Think You Can Dance and perform at the halftime show during the game.

“The dancers that go will spend five days in San Diego, get to work with a famous choreographer, get to spend a day at Sea World, have a dinner-dance at Sea World with the other teams and bands that go, take master dance classes and get to attend the game,” said Lyndsay Coakley, math teacher and dance coach.

The team will be doing a number of fundraisers in order to attend this event.

“I am very proud of our team,” Coakley said. “We have worked very hard this year and all that effort has paid off. Even if we don’t attend, just being chosen is an honor.”

There are 22 girls on this year’s team. Auditions will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 14-17 in the cafeteria for next year’s team. All sixth-graders attending GVJHS next year and current seventh-graders are welcome to audition.

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.