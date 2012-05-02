Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Endorses Mitchum for Congress

Advocacy organization is dedicated to the protection of Proposition 13

By Chris Mitchum for Congress | May 2, 2012 | 1:24 p.m.

California’s leading taxpayer rights advocacy organization, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, has joined a growing list of citizen groups that are endorsing Chris Mitchum’s campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association joins the National Tax Limitation Committee, the Santa Barbara Republican Party and others who are supporting Mitchum’s campaign for Congress.

“Chris Mitchum is committed to reforming and reducing taxes while fighting reckless, wasteful spending,” said Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. “Chris is the only candidate in the 24th Congressional District we can count on to put the interests of taxpayers first.”

“I could not be prouder to have the trust and support of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association,” Mitchum said. “With the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association’s support, my campaign continues to gather critical momentum and showing I am the only candidate in this race who will stand up for taxpayers — always.”

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association is dedicated to the protection of Proposition 13 and the advancement of taxpayers’ rights, including the right to limited taxation, the right to vote on tax increases and the right of economical, equitable and efficient use of taxpayer dollars.

 

