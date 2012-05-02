Jailed Felon is Rebooked on Burglary Charge

Santa Maria police say Jonelle Anthony Smith is suspect in April 24 incident at apartment on South Lincoln Street

A 38-year-old Santa Maria man already in custody on a weapons charge and outstanding warrants we re-arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of residential burglary, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Jonelle Anthony Smith had been taken into custody Monday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a loaded sawed off shotgun during a disturbance call in the 600 block of South Pine Street, said Lt. Dan Ast.

Investigators later determined that Smith matched the description of the suspect in a burglary on April 24 in the 600 block of South Lincoln Street, Ast said.

During that incident, the suspect entered an apartment through an unlocked rear door, and found a mother and two small children in an upstairs bedroom. The three were held there while the suspect rummaged through a closet and located cash. He then fled on foot.

Smith was re-booked into jail for the new charge of first-degree residential burglary, Ast said.

