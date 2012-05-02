Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:22 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Business

Laguna Blanca Graduates Release New App for iPad, iPhone

MarketShark is a professional-grade fundamental financial analysis tool for investors

By Revoc Technologies LLC | May 2, 2012 | 12:33 p.m.

Bryson Alef and Tom Mullaney, 2010 Laguna Blanca graduates and co-founders of Revoc Technologies LLC, recently released their newest iPhone and iPad app called MarketShark, a sophisticated professional-grade fundamental financial analysis tool for investors.

According to its website, “MarketShark provides instant insight into the underlying value of public companies. Unlike other mobile stock apps, which focus primarily on price trends, MarketShark makes a deeper level of analysis easy and convenient for research on-the-go.”

What makes Alef and Mullaney’s story unusual and interesting is that they are only college sophomores — Harvard and Amherst, respectively. Although they had developed a series of game apps in the past two years, they are not business school graduates; they do not have MBAs, have not taken any formal business courses, but they have developed a very powerful financial tool that many MBAs would envy.

They spent their vacations and summers learning about finance and working on the app. While other college students were spending spring break having fun and partying, these two future moguls were huddled together, working day and night on their game and financial apps.

Alef even had to quit a great summer job with WMD Asset Management of Montecito because he didn’t have enough time to devote to both the job and developing the app. Moreover, Mullaney was on the Harvard squash team while Alef swam for Amherst. They also maintain high GPAs.

Click here for more information.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 