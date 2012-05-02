Laguna Blanca Graduates Release New App for iPad, iPhone

Bryson Alef and Tom Mullaney, 2010 Laguna Blanca graduates and co-founders of Revoc Technologies LLC, recently released their newest iPhone and iPad app called MarketShark, a sophisticated professional-grade fundamental financial analysis tool for investors.

According to its website, “MarketShark provides instant insight into the underlying value of public companies. Unlike other mobile stock apps, which focus primarily on price trends, MarketShark makes a deeper level of analysis easy and convenient for research on-the-go.”

What makes Alef and Mullaney’s story unusual and interesting is that they are only college sophomores — Harvard and Amherst, respectively. Although they had developed a series of game apps in the past two years, they are not business school graduates; they do not have MBAs, have not taken any formal business courses, but they have developed a very powerful financial tool that many MBAs would envy.

They spent their vacations and summers learning about finance and working on the app. While other college students were spending spring break having fun and partying, these two future moguls were huddled together, working day and night on their game and financial apps.

Alef even had to quit a great summer job with WMD Asset Management of Montecito because he didn’t have enough time to devote to both the job and developing the app. Moreover, Mullaney was on the Harvard squash team while Alef swam for Amherst. They also maintain high GPAs.

