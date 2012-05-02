Letter to the Editor: Federal Raids on Local Dispensaries Amount to Treachery

Voters in Santa Barbara need to know that the Pacific Coast Collective was closed because local law enforcement treacherously set them up for a federal raid.

The way it works is that local sheriffs and police do the ground work and then turn the case over to the feds. Any forfeited property and money seized will later be shared with the Santa Barbara cops.

Santa Barbara voters passed Proposition 215 with a 52 percent majority in 1996 and support has grown since then, so what the hell are local police doing double crossing the voters?

More than 95 percent of all DEA action against medical marijuana comes from tips generated by local sheriffs and city police. The cops are looking for a windfall of cash or property coming back from the feds.

If you object to this treachery, be sure to put the blame where it belongs — squarely on the shoulders of local cops who do their jobs for forfeiture money instead of protecting the public from real crimes.

Ralph Givens

Daly City