Montecito Bank & Trust Welcomes New La Cumbre Branch Manager Kim Delgado

The industry veteran has come full circle, and says creating long-lasting relationships with clients will be a top priority

Montecito Bank & Trust welcomed new La Cumbre branch manager Kim Delgado with a reception Wednesday night.

Delgado joined Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in 1999, moved on to Bank of America and nearly didn’t come back to the industry until Hollister branch manager Javier Quezada persuaded her to change her mind.

“He told me that it’s different here,” Delgado said. “Montecito Bank & Trust is a real community bank, like the one our mother and father used to bank at where they would walk in and people would know their name. It’s very familial.”

She joined the MB&T team in 2008, spent two years at La Cumbre, transferred to the Montecito branch and has now come full circle.

MB&T associate Chris Morales said Delgado is a perfect fit.

“She’s such a warm and authentic person; she loves this and I’m so glad she came into it,” Morales said. “She not only earned it and deserves it, but she’s perfect for it. She has all this positive and nurturing energy, and it’s infectious.”

Delgado said the most important thing is to create long-lasting relationships.

“I want to make sure that each relationship is really strong; we’re not just here for one transaction,” she said. “That personal relationship is unique to a community bank like ours.”

The local industry dynamics will change as Santa Barbara Bank & Trust rebrands early next year. UnionBanCal Corporation purchased SBB&T’s parent company, Pacific Capital Bancorp for $1.51 billion in March.

“This community loved that brand. Many of us worked there, and it will be a sad thing when that name will come down early next year,” Delgado said. “We salute the brand. It’s a very long-term brand, and we’re sad there will be a transition but we do not underestimate the skill set of Union Bank.”

