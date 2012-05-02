PathPoint Celebrates Older Americans Month

Its programs recognize the value that older adults bring to communities

Since 1963, communities across the nation have joined in the annual commemoration of Older Americans Month, a proud tradition that shows our nation’s commitment to celebrating the contributions and achievement of older Americans.

Each May, PathPoint spotlights the role older Americans play in sharing their experience, wisdom and understanding to other generations in a variety of significant ways.

The 2012 theme for Older Americans Month — “Never Too Old to Play!” — encourages older Americans to stay engaged, active and involved in their own lives and in their communities. PathPoint’s programs recognize the value that older adults continue to bring to our communities through spirited participation in social and faith groups, employment and service organizations, and other activities.

PathPoint’s Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) prepares low-income seniors (age 55 or older) to re-enter today’s workforce through paid training and work experience, and its Senior Activity Center is committed to the belief that all individuals regardless of their age or level of ability can continue to flourish and have a vital contribution to make to their community and society as a whole.

A graduate of SCSEP, Betty Butler praised the program. After working in Santa Maria for 25 years, she suddenly found herself drawing unemployment and living on her widow’s pension.

“SCSEP encouraged me and helped me refresh my office skills,” she said. As a result of the program, she landed a new job and is “looking forward to brighter days ahead.”

Lifelong participation in social, creative and physical activities has proven health benefits, including retaining mobility, muscle mass and cognitive abilities. Studies show that interactions with family, friends and neighbors across generations enrich the lives of everyone involved.

While PathPoint provides services, support and resources to older Americans year-round, Older Americans Month is a great opportunity to show special appreciation for some of our most beloved citizens. We invite your business or facility to help celebrate Older Americans Month and the contributions that older adults bring to our communities. PathPoint looks forward to continuing its collaborations with employers, public agencies and community-based organizations to ensure that individuals with disabilities and disadvantages are supported on their paths to independence.

For more information, click here, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call PathPoint’s Senior Community Service Employment Program coordinator at 805.934.3537 x1306.

Connecting people, purpose and communities since 1964, PathPoint provides independent living, community access and employment services to more than 2,300 people throughout Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

— Corinne Westerhoff is a development associate for PathPoint.