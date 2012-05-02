Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:14 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Pensionmark Retirement Group Welcomes New Wealth Management Advisor

Mallory Van Leeuwen will lead the strategies division at the corporate office in Santa Barbara

By Kristine Miller for Pensionmark Retirement Group | May 2, 2012 | 3:53 p.m.

Mallory Van Leeuwen, formerly with Wells Fargo Advisors, has joined Pensionmark Retirement Group in March at its corporate office in Santa Barbara.

Van Leeuwen will lead the team that is focused on simplifying individual investors’ financial lives and who help individual investors achieve their goals and gain confidence in their financial futures.

Communication, education and risk management will remain the cornerstones of her practice. Among other responsibilities, Van Leeuwen will assist the Pensionmark network of 20 locations nationwide in offering individual solutions to employees.

“We are looking forward to expanding our services by offering comprehensive wealth management solutions for individuals,” said Mike Woods, Pensionmark’s managing director of business development. “Mallory has the experience, passion and focus that we were looking for to deliver the same high quality deliverables that are consistent with the Pensionmark name. We look forward to her leading this project from our corporate office. Individual Investors need more help than ever to reach their retirement goals, and we are confident that Mallory will be a powerful asset in helping our individual clients retire with dignity.”

The Pensionmark team is excited to bring Van Leeuwen on board and looks forward to continuing expansion throughout the year.

— Kristine Miller is the communications and public relations manager for Pensionmark Retirement Group.

