Providence Hall Spring Concert Will Feature Range of Musical Delights

May 12 performance will include traditional pieces as well as Broadway selections

The Providence Hall spring concert will feature the Chorale, the Chamber Singers and the middle school performing arts class, as well as the community ensemble Laudate, which encompasses children in grades 3 through 8 who attend other schools.

Director Rebecca Leftwich Hodson has planned a varied program of musical delights. The first half of the concert will feature a traditional choral repertoire ranging from Renaissance madrigals to contemporary settings of American folk music, as well as the piece Dirait-on, written by well-known USC composer Morten Lauridsen.

The second half will be an energetic Broadway musical theater review, including selections from Les Miserables, Oliver, Wicked and Godspell.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 12 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Tickets will be sold at door and are $3 for children age 12 or younger and $5 for adults. Seats are not reserved.

Providence Hall is an independent, Christian, college-preparatory school serving grades 7 through 12 in Santa Barbara.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.