Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Honors Four Students for Achievements

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 has honored four top-achieving Students of the Month for May.
Shane Williams of Dos Pueblos High School, Anjanette Aguilar of Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Josephina Carrisales of Santa Barbara High School and Shannon Lol of San Marcos High School.
All four students are members of the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation. All were chosen by their school counselors for exceptional academic achievement and student leadership.
Shane Williams, 4.0 GPA
Biola University, chemical engineering major
Partners in Education Career Technical Award for Career Preparedness
DP leadership commissioner; Leadership Hall of Fame award as “Most Responsible”
Co-producer of DPNews, student-produced news broadcast program
DP Peer Tutoring Program; DP Traffic and Safety Committee
Sound Technician for Calvary Chapel High School Worship workshop
Volunteer for Villa Week Music and Arts Camp, Goleta Presbyterian Church
Anjanette Aguilar, 3.3 GPA
SBCC, transfer to Otis College of Art and Design, art major
Dean’s Honor Roll; 240-plus community service hours
Youth for Direct Relief International club; Bishop’s General Art Award last year
Varsity soccer, varsity softball; school musicals participant
Member of Bishop’s Campus Ministry and retreats leader; Relay for Life nationwide Walk for Cancer
Integral part of Project Santa, Bishop’s Christmas giving program
Josephina Carrisales, 4.1 GPA
SBCC, then transfer to Stanford University pre-med program to become pediatrician
Principals Distinguished Honor Roll
Future Leaders of America, tutoring/mentoring younger incoming students
Dream Foundation, raised $1,000 for terminally ill lady to celebrate her 21st birthday wish
Free the Children, helped to build a school in the Middle East
Volunteer at Cottage Hospital, oncology floor; volunteer at special education preschool
Shannon Lol, 4.5 GPA
California Lutheran University, business major
CLU’s Pederson Scholarship recipient
Facilitator and board member, Youth Making Change (The Fund for Santa Barbara)
Varsity cross country, varsity track and field; Key Club (Kiwanis) and Red Cross Club
Orfalea Foundation’s Montana Yellowstone Expedition
Volunteer at Ty Warner Sea Center; People to People ambassadors trip to Europe
Marketing internship, Creative Wealth International
— Kim Bish, district scholarship chairman, represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.