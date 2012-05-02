Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Honors Four Students for Achievements

Shane Williams, Anjanette Aguilar, Josephina Carrisales and Shannon Lol are recognized as Students of the Month for May

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 has honored four top-achieving Students of the Month for May.

Shane Williams of Dos Pueblos High School, Anjanette Aguilar of Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Josephina Carrisales of Santa Barbara High School and Shannon Lol of San Marcos High School.

All four students are members of the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation. All were chosen by their school counselors for exceptional academic achievement and student leadership.

Shane Williams, 4.0 GPA

Biola University, chemical engineering major

Partners in Education Career Technical Award for Career Preparedness

DP leadership commissioner; Leadership Hall of Fame award as “Most Responsible”

Co-producer of DPNews, student-produced news broadcast program

DP Peer Tutoring Program; DP Traffic and Safety Committee

Sound Technician for Calvary Chapel High School Worship workshop

Volunteer for Villa Week Music and Arts Camp, Goleta Presbyterian Church

Anjanette Aguilar, 3.3 GPA

SBCC, transfer to Otis College of Art and Design, art major

Dean’s Honor Roll; 240-plus community service hours

Youth for Direct Relief International club; Bishop’s General Art Award last year

Varsity soccer, varsity softball; school musicals participant

Member of Bishop’s Campus Ministry and retreats leader; Relay for Life nationwide Walk for Cancer

Integral part of Project Santa, Bishop’s Christmas giving program

Josephina Carrisales, 4.1 GPA

SBCC, then transfer to Stanford University pre-med program to become pediatrician

Principals Distinguished Honor Roll

Future Leaders of America, tutoring/mentoring younger incoming students

Dream Foundation, raised $1,000 for terminally ill lady to celebrate her 21st birthday wish

Free the Children, helped to build a school in the Middle East

Volunteer at Cottage Hospital, oncology floor; volunteer at special education preschool

Shannon Lol, 4.5 GPA

California Lutheran University, business major

CLU’s Pederson Scholarship recipient

Facilitator and board member, Youth Making Change (The Fund for Santa Barbara)

Varsity cross country, varsity track and field; Key Club (Kiwanis) and Red Cross Club

Orfalea Foundation’s Montana Yellowstone Expedition

Volunteer at Ty Warner Sea Center; People to People ambassadors trip to Europe

Marketing internship, Creative Wealth International

— Kim Bish, district scholarship chairman, represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.