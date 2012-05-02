Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Hosts Free Dental Clinic

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics hosted a free dental clinic last Saturday.

For one day only, attendees were offered free dental services that included cleanings, fillings and extractions.

Due to the overwhelming need for affordable dental services, nearly 400 people lined up to receive free dental services, some beginning at 12:30 a.m. Time constraints allowed for only 80 people to be seen by dentists. All 80 service vouchers were handed out by 7:30 a.m. despite the fact that the clinic didn’t open until 8 a.m.

Many who were not seen were given vouchers to return another day. The large response for dental services illustrates the huge need in the community for affordable health and dental care.

The clinic was hosted by the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and the Santa Barbara Ventura Counties Dental Care Foundation.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.