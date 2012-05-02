Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:20 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Twin Cups Adds Yogurt Blends Flavored with Girl Scouts Thin Mints

Drive-up on Calle Real also offers blends made with Samoa cookies

By Nathan Carey for Twin Cups | May 2, 2012 | 1:10 p.m.

The Twin Cups frozen yogurt and coffee drive-up at 5329 Calle Real has added two new yogurt flavors in its support of Girl Scouts cookie sales.

“Thin Mint” with vanilla and “Thin Mint” with chocolate are the newest blends that are a runaway hit, according to owner Nathan Carey. Twin Cups probiotics frozen yogurt blended with the flavor of Girl Scout cookies gives a healthy snack and helps Twin Cups support a great cause.

It offers the Girls Scouts Samoa cookie blended with vanilla or chocolate, too.

If you haven’t been to Twin Cups, it is located right in front of Patterson Plus Self-Storage at 5329 Calle Real in front of the red barnlike building. Look for our yellow sign and help us support the Girls Scouts. You don’t even have to get out of your car — we will bring it right to your car window.

Twin Cups is open 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. In a hurry? Call ahead to 805.964.1800 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Nathan Carey is the owner of Twin Cups.

 

