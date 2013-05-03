Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:29 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Panera Bread Expands with Second Location on State Street

Hayashida & Associates Physical Therapy moves, Hertz plans another Santa Barbara location and a new salon opens downtown

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 3, 2013 | 2:28 a.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Panera Bread on Friday will host the grand opening of its latest location on State Street in Santa Barbara.

The restaurant, at 700 State St., held a soft opening Thursday in renovated space that had been vacant for a number of years after the closure of the Left at Albuquerque restaurant.

Panera Bread, which has another location at 3851 State St., had planned to open in January but instead spent eight months renovating and seeking proper permits, according to general manager Matt Vines.

“Basically everything has been replaced except the exterior wall,” Vines told Noozhawk. “It’s a neat location. The people in Santa Barbara love us.”

Hayashida & Associates Physical Therapy Moves

Hayashida & Associates Physical Therapy Inc., voted Santa Barbara’s best physical therapy practice in 2012, has relocated its flagship Santa Barbara location to 319 Anacapa St.

The clinic relocated from 2921 De la Vina St. to the downtown spot next door to REI last month.

The clinic will host an open house at the new location, which has convenient and ample free parking, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6. The event will feature live music, raffle prizes, food and drinks.

“I love the feel and openness of the new location,” Riley O’Hagan, doctor of physical therapy, said in a news release. “The space has been custom built to optimize the specialized care that we are known for.”

Hertz to Open New Santa Barbara Location

Hertz Corporation has leased retail space for a new location to serve Santa Barbara at 16 S. La Cumbre Road, adjacent to the Five Points Shopping Center.

Hertz, one of the world’s largest equipment rental businesses and the world’s largest airport general use car rental brand, currently has a location at the Santa Barbara Airport and an on-site location at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

Hertz plans to open the new location on La Cumbre Road this summer.

New Salon Opens Downtown

Thirteen Twenty-Nine Salon & Spa opened this week on State Street at the address denoted in its name.

The salon plans to host a grand opening at 1329 State St. toward the end of this month.

Eric Greenspan Starts New Business

Local Eric Greenspan, known from his previous business venture Make it Work Inc., has begun work on his next entrepreneurial idea.

Greenspan’s new company, Zodiac805, provides marketing assistance to other companies by monitoring online customer comments. Click here to check out its website.

Unite to Light Promotes New Technology

Santa Barbara nonprofit Unite to Light Inc. aims to raise more funds to develop a new product that uses solar technology to charge technological devices.

Using a new social media crowd fundraising platform called Indiegogo, Unite to Light hopes to raise awareness and funding for the new technology that includes a solar reading light with a USB port that will charge a cell phone or an e-reader.

In a pilot project with World Reader, Unite to Light has partnered with a small village in Kenya and will be providing refurbished Kindles loaded with African and English books.

The new unit, called UTL-C (Charger unit), could be placed in the sun during the day, and then used to charge devices at night. The first product developed at the Institute for Energy Efficiency at UC Santa Barbara in 2010 is a four-ounce, rechargeable solar light with a high efficiency LED.

Click here for more information.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 