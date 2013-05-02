Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:50 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

County Launching New Hendry’s Junior Lifeguards Program for Summer

By Jessica Rauch for Santa Barbara County Community Services | May 2, 2013 | 3:03 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department is excited to be launching a new recreational youth program for kids ages 8 to 17. This will be a fun and educational Junior Lifeguard Program at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park, aka Hendry’s Beach.

Hendry’s Junior Lifeguards will learn the skills required to be a beach lifeguard. Our program is designed to emphasize the importance of safety, respect and camaraderie while improving the junior lifeguards’ physical conditioning. In addition, junior lifeguards will learn about marine ecology and the ocean environment.

We’ve been working to develop this program with the help of Al Fimlaid, who has been a lifeguard for the past 36 years and has supervised several other junior lifeguard programs. Hendry’s Junior Lifeguard instructors are all certified Santa Barbara County lifeguards.

Dates

The program runs from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Session 1: July 1-19 (three weeks)
Session 2: July 22-Aug. 9 (three weeks)

Enrollment

Each single three-week session is $285 ($245 each additional sibling). Enrollment will be limited so sign up now!

Tryouts

All new students must attend one of the tryout dates to participate in the program. Tryouts will be held at the UCSB Campus Pool at 552 University Road in Santa Barbara from 6 to 7 p.m. May 6, May 28 and June 10. Parking Lot 27 off El Colegio and Ocean Road is the recommended parking lot. Hope to see you there!

Click here for more information and to download an application.

— Jessica Rauch represents the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 