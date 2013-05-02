County Launching New Hendry’s Junior Lifeguards Program for Summer

The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department is excited to be launching a new recreational youth program for kids ages 8 to 17. This will be a fun and educational Junior Lifeguard Program at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park, aka Hendry’s Beach.

Hendry’s Junior Lifeguards will learn the skills required to be a beach lifeguard. Our program is designed to emphasize the importance of safety, respect and camaraderie while improving the junior lifeguards’ physical conditioning. In addition, junior lifeguards will learn about marine ecology and the ocean environment.

We’ve been working to develop this program with the help of Al Fimlaid, who has been a lifeguard for the past 36 years and has supervised several other junior lifeguard programs. Hendry’s Junior Lifeguard instructors are all certified Santa Barbara County lifeguards.

Dates

The program runs from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Session 1: July 1-19 (three weeks)

Session 2: July 22-Aug. 9 (three weeks)

Enrollment

Each single three-week session is $285 ($245 each additional sibling). Enrollment will be limited so sign up now!

Tryouts

All new students must attend one of the tryout dates to participate in the program. Tryouts will be held at the UCSB Campus Pool at 552 University Road in Santa Barbara from 6 to 7 p.m. May 6, May 28 and June 10. Parking Lot 27 off El Colegio and Ocean Road is the recommended parking lot. Hope to see you there!

Click here for more information and to download an application.

— Jessica Rauch represents the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department.