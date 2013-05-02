Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:53 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Goleta School District Hires New Principal for La Patera

By Goleta Union School District | May 2, 2013 | 12:44 p.m.

The Goleta Union School District Board of Trustees took action Wednesday night to hire Dr. Ricardo Araiza as the district’s newest principal.

Dr. Araiza will be assigned to La Patera Elementary School beginning this August, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Patricia Santiago, who has been principal there since 2006.

Dr. Araiza is currently serving in his fourth year as principal at Foothill Elementary School in the Pittsburg Unified School District in Pittsburg, Calif. He was selected from a strong pool of more than 30 candidates after a combination of staff and community input sessions, rigorous interviews and a comprehensive validation process.

He will be introduced to the GUSD community on May 15, when he will have the opportunity to meet La Patera staff and parents. He will participate in a district administrators’ meeting and later attend the regular meeting of the GUSD Board of Trustees.

“I believe Dr. Araiza will be a strong match for the community and school,” GUSD Superintendent William Banning said. “His experience and personal attributes are a close match to the desired characteristics expressed by members of the staff and community who participated in our input sessions last week. He has a solid track record of improving student achievement and building collegial relationships with his staff and community.

“We are very pleased to have a school leader of Ricardo’s calibre join the exceptional leaders of our district.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 