Jewish Federation Presents ‘Feed the Funk’ Benefit Concert

The Young Adult Division of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara presents “Feed the Funk” for music and food that feeds the soul and elevates the spirit.

Feed the Funk will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

YAD invites the greater community of young adults for a live music fundraiser, with the Orlando Napier Band and Kosha Dillz, emphasizing and supporting Jewish arts and the local artist community.

This special benefit event will have incredible music at the hip Oreana Winery outdoor stage in the Funk Zone, just a few blocks from the beach. In addition, there will be amazing food by Sababa Catering, Oreana wines, select craft beers, fun prize drawings and auction deals, and the event will benefit young leadership scholarships. The performers are widely recognized Jewish performers; Kosha Dillz performed recently at the national young leadership conference “Tribefest,” which is linked to the benefit aspect of this event.

Come support this event to promote young leadership in our community, to have a great experience and meet other young adults, and for some great music and great food!

Admission is $18 by May 10 and $25 after. Includes two drink tickets and prize drawing entry. Age 21 or older only. Tickets are limited. There will be a silent auction and prize drawing. RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , call 805.957.1115 or click here.

Feed the Funk is an outreach event for any young adult who wants to experience amazing live music, as well as a meaningful benefit that promotes leadership among young professionals. The main sponsor, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, supports and provides social service programs including senior services, counseling, volunteer programs, community education, rescue and relief, and of course builds community and encourages leadership among young adults. No matter one’s age, ethnicity, religion or gender, the federation’s programs are open to all.

Sponsors include the Jewish Federation, Kelsey Crews Photo, Mitra Cline Foreverbird, Noozhawk, Oreana Winery and Sababa Catering.

Napier is a soul singer, songwriter and blues pianist born in Los Angeles. Napier cut his teeth as a performer playing venues in and around Santa Barbara with his father Hugo Napier’s R&B band, The Cat’s ‘n’ Dogs. Napier began as the pianist and later took over as front man and the name was changed to the Orlando Napier Band.

He was crowned the best blues voice on California’s Central Coast in 2009, after which he and the band were invited to Memphis to perform at the International Blues Competition. He was among the finalists, and at age 24, he was the youngest blues player in the competition.

Napier is writing and recording new music, and playing venues from coast to coast with his R&B power trio, the Orlando Napier Band. They are quickly becoming a dominant force on the Los Angeles circuit and now command large and loyal fan base. Napier recently found a home at Monarchy Records, the Jazz/R&B division of Spectra Music Group, and released his debut EP in early 2013.

Independent workhorse and lyricist Kosha Dillz has found a way to entertain the entire world for the past five years. Having toured the world with everyone from Matisyahu to Rza of the Wu Tang Clan and more, he has become a mainstay in the hip hop world and beyond, playing Paid Dues festival, BK Hip Hop Festival, SXSW, CMJ, Rock The Bells, and Vans Warped Tour. He is most known for his ability to improv in front of thousands of people and rap in Hebrew and Spanish combined.

— Mike Witt is the Young Adult Division coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.