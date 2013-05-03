Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:33 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Arrestee Linked to Panga Boat, 2,000 Pounds of Marijuana

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 3, 2013 | 12:09 a.m.

Jesus Garcia-Guzman
Jesus Garcia-Guzman

Authorities found about 2,000 pounds of marijuana stashed with an abandoned panga boat near the Point Conception lighthouse Thursday morning and linked the incident to a man arrested on Monday.

Ranch employees found the beached boat on a secluded cove near Cojo Ranch.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department narcotics detectives responded to the scene to find the marijuana, which has an estimated street value of $4 million, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The cove was inaccessible by vehicle, so a county helicopter helped take the marijuana off the beach and the Department of Homeland Security removed the boat, which will be transported to Long Beach and booked as evidence, Hoover said.

Deputies arrested Jesus Garcia-Guzman, 19, from Mexico, on Monday on burglary charges for allegedly entering Hollister Ranch structures, but further investigation linked him to maritime smuggling associated with the boat discovered Thursday, Hoover said.

Narcotics investigators rebooked him into the County Jail on drug trafficking charges with bail set at $100,000.

Local law enforcement agencies are working with Homeland Security on this and other local smuggling investigations involving the use of panga boats, Hoover said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 