Man in Custody Facing New Charge of Attempted Murder

A documented Santa Maria gang member in custody on unrelated charges is facing a new charge of attempted murder in connection with an October 2010 shooting.

Police Sgt. Jack Dunn said gang detectives investigating the shooting, in which multiple shots were fired at the victim, identified the suspect as 20-year-old Franky Hernandez of Santa Maria.

Hernandez was rebooked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Dunn.

The shooting took place about 1 a.m. in the 500 block of North Mary.

He said the victim was not hurt in the shooting.

