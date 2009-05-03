Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:12 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Celebrates Its Most Beautiful Spaces

Goleta Valley Beautiful honors the cream of the crop in landscape design

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 3, 2009 | 11:26 p.m.

Goleta Valley Beautiful held its annual fundraising event at the Stow House Garden in Goleta on Sunday, honoring this year’s picks for best landscaping in the Goleta Valley.

“This is the first year that we’ve decided to hold it at the Stow Garden. We wanted to make it a little more accessible to the public, with a lower price and making it a little more informal,” said Ken Knight, executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.

Several local dignitaries attended the community barbecue, including 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf, Goleta City Council members Ed Easton, Michael Bennett and Margaret Connell, and UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang.

The afternoon’s entertainment included a couple of numbers by Las Fiesteras, a dance group that performs traditional dances from California’s early history, as well as a silent auction.

The luncheon was a time to award this year’s best of the best in landscaping design, from the Preservation of Goleta Valley Heritage category, which went to the Lillard House on Patterson Avenue, to the Public Space category, which went to Armitos Park in Old Town.

UCSB got a mention for its new Henley Gate and roundabout at its east entrance, and Girls Inc. at 4973 Hollister Ave. was recognized for its landscaping in the Nonprofit/Institutional category. The Towbes Group received an award in the Commercial category for the Fairview Business Center.

In the Open category, the Al Turnbull Grove was honored with Goleta Valley Beautiful’s award, and the organization also honored Dos Pueblos Ranch for its Orchard category.

Several residences also received accolades, including 6282 Covington Way for Sustainability, 6570 Covington Way in the Single Family Residence category, and 6671 and 6661 Berkshire Terrace in the Multifamily Residence category.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

