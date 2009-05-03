Jim Smitley Elected New Leader of Santa Barbara Elks Lodge 613

Jim Smitley has been elected Exalted Ruler of the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 for the 2009-10 term. Smitley joined the Elks in 2005 and has risen through the officer ranks to the position that could be equated to president. Born in Santa Paula, Smitley founded his first dental lab in the Ventura area in 1970 and moved the operation to Santa Barbara in 1980. He resides in Goleta with his wife, Anne.

Other officers elected are Tony Browning, Monika Draggo, Joyce Hollaway-Johnson, Jack Goldsworthy and Margret Flores, lodge secretary.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1900 and now located on six acres in Goleta, the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 is home to more than 1,280 members, of which more than 140 are women. The Elks’ 27,000-square-foot facility, constructed in 1972 at 150 N. Kellogg Ave., is home to many weddings, parties and community fundraising events, such as the July 4th Family Fun Fair and “Groovin’ in the Grove” car show on July 18. In addition, the fourth Sunday of each month features “Jazz at the Elks” and there is weekly bingo on Thursday evenings.

— Tim Johnson handles public relations for the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.