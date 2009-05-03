Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:23 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Nava’s Bill Prohibits Exploitation of Children in Political Campaigns

Measure would prevent campaigns from using kids in commercials without parental consent

By | May 3, 2009 | 11:11 a.m.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, announced Friday that his Assembly Bill 67 (AB 67) to prohibit political campaigns from using children in commercials and other campaign materials without consent passed the Assembly Elections and Redistricting Committee in a 5-0 vote.

“I am very pleased that AB 67 was approved yesterday,” Nava said. “This legislation is extremely important to prevent the exploitation of children. When I saw how kids were used by the Yes on 8 campaign, I was outraged. The use of the images of these children without parental consent is a violation of their right to privacy. AB 67 makes that right clear by prohibiting these commercials all together.”

Current law is somewhat unclear on this issue. Because of competing Constitutional rights of privacy for the child and free speech for the campaign, political campaigns like Yes on 8 have little fear that anyone will ever actually take them to task for such commercials.

Laura Hodder of San Francisco, the mother of a child who was featured in a Yes on 8 television campaign commercial, joined Nava in supporting AB 67. In October of 2008, the Yes on 8 campaign used the images of children who were attending a same-sex wedding as part of a school field trip. The parents sent a letter to the Yes on 8 campaign demanding that the commercials be pulled. The campaign refused.

“How does a parent explain to a 6-year old child that he is being featured in a TV commercial — a commercial with a message to which the family is morally opposed?” Hodder asked. “I have never felt so helpless as a parent. Political campaigns need to act with integrity, and this bill will help make that happen.”

“AB 67 ensures that when campaigns run offensive commercials like these, the campaigns will likely find themselves before a judge and facing costly penalties,” Nava said.

The bill will next be considered by the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

— John Mann is a spokesman for State Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 