Above All Aviation Hosting Learn to Fly Day

Learn more about the new flight school and rental facility at its May 15 event

Above All Aviation will sponsor a Learn to Fly Day on May 15.

Anyone who has ever thought of or has had an interest in flying is welcome to attend the event.

Above All Aviation is located at 204 Moffett Place at the Santa Barbara Airport. It is a new flight school and rental facility aimed at providing safety, quality, integrity and value to all future and former students and pilots. It is encouraging a community of local aviation enthusiasts and providing them with a quality facility and quality aircraft along with a professional staff.

It offers flight instruction for all levels, FAA-approved scenic aerial tours, photography flights and glass cockpit training. It tailors your training around your schedule, as well as offering group classes and events.

Its aircraft currently include a Cessna 172 N model equipped with a GNS 430WAAS and a Cessna 172 SP G1000. On behalf of the International Learn to Fly Day on May 15, Above All Aviation will be hosting seminars and events, and raffling away free discovery flights.

Click here for more information or to register, or click here or call 805.455.3575.

— Bill Peterson is the chief pilot at Above All Aviation Inc.