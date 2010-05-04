Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Hosts League Tournament

Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team hosted the Channel League Tournament on Monday under warm and clear skies.

The “team” effort gave a festive atmosphere to the tournament. The moms of our senior players and I came together to help supply snacks and drinks for all of the participants, coaches and officials of the Channel League. The school’s leadership class provided banners, welcoming all of the Channel League teams, and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust contributed towels for players and cases of balls.

In addition, volunteer helpers not only set up, cleaned up and delivered drinks and ice to the various courts as players needed, but also baked some nice desserts.

Each school brought fine players, who gave everything they had in their matches. The top seeds moved on as expected, but some had to work through tough sets in the second round. No. 4 Michael Lowe and No. 2 Sasha Gryaznov endured long, intense matches before overcoming their opponents.

Seeded

No. 1 Chase Melton (Santa Barbara)

No. 2 Alexander (Sasha) Gryaznov (Dos Pueblos)

No. 3 Nico Pollero (Santa Barbara)

No. 4 Michael Lowe (Ventura)

First Round

Chase Melton (SB) defeated Christian Edstrom (DP) 6-0, 6-3

Jacob Rucker (V) defeated Vince Luciani (Buena) 6-0, 6-0

Austin Cano (DP) defeated Jacob Coffey (San Marcos) 6-0, 6-1

Michael Lowe got a bye

Nicole Pollero (SB) defeated Richard Cheng (DP) 6-0, 6-0

Bobby Oldt (V) defeated Noah Killman (B) 6-3, 6-0

Sammer Garcia (SB) defeated Parker Funk (SM) 6-2, 6-0

Sasha Gryaznov (DP) defeated Petar Jivkov 6-0, 6-0

Second Round

Melton (SB) defeated Rucker (V) 6-1, 6-1

Lowe (V) defeated Cano (DP) 7-5, 6-3

Pollero (SB) defeated Oldt (V) 6-1, 6-1

Gryaznov (DP) defeated Garcia (SB) 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-1

Semifinals

Melton (SB) vs. Lowe (V)

Gryaznov (DP) vs. Pollero (SB)

Semifinals of the singles will be held at Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Good effort, everyone!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.