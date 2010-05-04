Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:00 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria to Host Measure J Workshop on Tuesday

Residents can submit questions about the ballot initiative ahead of the evening event

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 4, 2010 | 12:45 a.m.

The city of Carpinteria will host its second voter workshop about Measure J, a citizens initiative placed on the city’s ballot by Venoco Inc., on Tuesday evening in a continuing effort to educate voters before the June 8 election.

The workshop will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Canalino Elementary School, 1480 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

If approved, the proposed operation would originate from the oil company’s Dump Road property and allow extended-reach — or slant — drilling access to oil and natural gas in the Santa Barbara Channel without using an offshore platform, and could reach up to 11,000 barrels of oil a day.

Company representatives say Carpinteria and the county would be entitled to royalties and revenue of as much as $200 million if the measure goes through. Venoco also has said that 20 acres of coastal land would be donated to the city as open space, and $5 million would be donated to the Carpinteria Education Foundation.

The Carpinteria City Council took an official stance opposing the project in March, but the city hosted its first informational workshop in April. That workshop covered the background of the project and the effects the initiative would have on the community, and included a question-and-answer time. Much of the same material is expected to be covered Tuesday.

The Carpinteria Valley and Goleta chambers of commerce have issued their support of the project, but a grassroots group called Citizens Committee Against Paredon hosted a Paddle Out Against Paredon on Saturday, with several hundred people in attendance.

Questions for Tuesday night’s workshop can be e-mailed in advance to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Call City Hall at 805.684.5405 for more information about the workshop.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 