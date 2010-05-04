Carpinteria to Host Measure J Workshop on Tuesday

The city of Carpinteria will host its second voter workshop about Measure J, a citizens initiative placed on the city’s ballot by Venoco Inc., on Tuesday evening in a continuing effort to educate voters before the June 8 election.

The workshop will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Canalino Elementary School, 1480 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

If approved, the proposed operation would originate from the oil company’s Dump Road property and allow extended-reach — or slant — drilling access to oil and natural gas in the Santa Barbara Channel without using an offshore platform, and could reach up to 11,000 barrels of oil a day.

Company representatives say Carpinteria and the county would be entitled to royalties and revenue of as much as $200 million if the measure goes through. Venoco also has said that 20 acres of coastal land would be donated to the city as open space, and $5 million would be donated to the Carpinteria Education Foundation.

The Carpinteria City Council took an official stance opposing the project in March, but the city hosted its first informational workshop in April. That workshop covered the background of the project and the effects the initiative would have on the community, and included a question-and-answer time. Much of the same material is expected to be covered Tuesday.

The Carpinteria Valley and Goleta chambers of commerce have issued their support of the project, but a grassroots group called Citizens Committee Against Paredon hosted a Paddle Out Against Paredon on Saturday, with several hundred people in attendance.

Questions for Tuesday night’s workshop can be e-mailed in advance to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Call City Hall at 805.684.5405 for more information about the workshop.

