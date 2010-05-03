Kidz for a Cure Toy Sale to Raise Funds for Cancer Research

All local children are invited to participate in Saturday's benefit event

Local children of all ages are invited to clear out their toys to support local pediatric cancer patients at the 3rd Annual Kidz for a Cure toy sale and fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

All proceeds will benefit the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s pediatric cancer research fund.

Children will gather to host the event, selling their gently used toys at individual booths in a massive “garage sale” in the Cancer Center’s parking lot.

“What’s truly amazing is that kids are the ones giving back, and they recognize the importance of helping out other children,” said Rick Scott, president of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

The program was spearheaded in 2008 by local third-grader and 8-year-old entrepreneur Madison Lewandowski, who decided to sell her handmade crafts and used toys to support cancer research for her peers. Now age 10, Lewandowski is the driving force behind the toy sale, showing children the magic of philanthropy while moving together toward a cure for pediatric cancer.

“The money raised will help to develop new options for pediatric oncology, which requires a very different treatment plan,” Scott said. “Cancer survival rates for children have increased dramatically in the last 20 years — and it’s because of research and advances in treatment.”

The Cancer Center provides a yearly grant from this fund to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s pediatric oncology research program.

The celebration includes face painting, musical entertainment by the NEWCATS, a bounce house and silent auction items, including Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm tickets and a Ramada Inn escape.

The fundraiser will take place in the Cancer Center’s parking lot, behind the cottages at 524 and 526 W. Pueblo St.

The deadline to reserve a space at the sale is Thursday and is first come, first served. Those interested in participating must bring gently used toys — clean and in good working condition — games, books, videotapes/DVDs and/or electronics (operable) the morning of the event.

For more information or to reserve a space to sell items, call the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara at 805.898.2116 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.