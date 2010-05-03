Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:13 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Botanic Garden Has Good Intentions

By Jessica Kelly | May 3, 2010 | 4:03 p.m.

It is scary and disheartening to see such vicious opposition to an environmental landmark such as the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

The neighbors who have written letters accusing the Botanic Garden of trying to increase visitation, make it too commercial or — God forbid — cause turkey traffic jams because they want a fence around their property are just looking for any reason to attack the garden.

Let’s keep in mind that the garden is, first and foremost, a nonprofit conservation and research organization. They aren’t asking for renovations in order to hold large parties on their premises. They are asking for storage sheds for garden equipment, a place to house plant specimens and a center to hold classes in.

Sure, the garden may have been pushing a little hard to get their plan approved, and I know no one likes a soliciting phone call, but obviously they needed to rally as much support as possible, considering the battle they have been up against.

I feel that the debate surrounding the Botanic Garden has turned into a personal, vindictive attack between the opposing sides. The fears of overcrowding or increased traffic are obscure, worst-case scenarios. The purpose of this plan is not to attract huge crowds or turn the garden into a theme park. The garden’s renovation plan isn’t trying to negatively impact the area or aggravate the neighbors; they are simply trying to improve their quality and ease of functioning.

Honestly, this is a Botanic Garden we’re talking about, not a Wal-Mart.

Jessica Kelly
Goleta

