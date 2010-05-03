Mac’s Fish & Chips to Open on State Street

It will open in June in the former home of Chilango’s Mexican Restaurant

Grant MacNaughton, a classically trained chef who most recently worked at Bouchon in Santa Barbara, will open an authentic fish-and-chips restaurant at 503 State St. Mac’s Fish & Chips will open in June at the 1,250-square-foot space formerly occupied by Chilango’s Mexican Restaurant. Christos Celmayster and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented the lessee. “Our focus will be on high-quality, authentic and — where possible — homemade from scratch, and we can’t wait to share it with Santa Barbara,” MacNaughton said. — Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click Here to Get Started >