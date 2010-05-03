Mac’s Fish & Chips to Open on State Street
It will open in June in the former home of Chilango’s Mexican Restaurant
By Ted Hoagland | May 3, 2010 | 8:11 p.m.
Grant MacNaughton, a classically trained chef who most recently worked at Bouchon in Santa Barbara, will open an authentic fish-and-chips restaurant at 503 State St.
Mac’s Fish & Chips will open in June at the 1,250-square-foot space formerly occupied by Chilango’s Mexican Restaurant.
Christos Celmayster and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented the lessee.
“Our focus will be on high-quality, authentic and — where possible — homemade from scratch, and we can’t wait to share it with Santa Barbara,” MacNaughton said.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.