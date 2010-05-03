Online Education Company Continues Expansion in Carpinteria

Lynda.com leases office space at 6420 Via Real, bringing its total to more than 50,000 square feet

Growing online education company Lynda.com continued its expansion in March, leasing 3,744 square feet of office space at 6420 Via Real in Carpinteria.

Christos Celmayster of Hayes Commercial Group represented Lynda.com in the transaction, and Brian Johnson, Bob Tuler, and Paul Gamberdella of Radius Group represented the lessor.

Lynda.com has leased a total of 50,331 square feet in Carpinteria since April 2009, when the company began moving its headquarters from Ventura.

With this lease, Lynda.com becomes one of only 22 companies that occupy more than 50,000 square feet of office space on the South Coast.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.