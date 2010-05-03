Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Rabobank Completes Purchase of Napa Community Bank

Deal gives Rabobank stronger presence in Napa wine country market.

By Andy Frokjer | May 3, 2010 | 6:09 p.m.

Napa Community Bank is now a division of Rabobank N.A., a community bank with nearly 100 branches throughout California, including Santa Barbara County.

Rabobank and Lansing, Mich.-based Capitol Bancorp Limited announced Monday that they had completed the sale of Capitol’s California-based affiliate, Napa Community Bank, to Rabobank. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We welcome Napa Community Bank customers and employees to the Rabobank family,” said Ronald Blok, CEO of Rabobank. “We are excited about the opportunity to better serve customers here with new products and services and the resources and safety that come with Rabobank.”

Rabobank is part of the Rabobank Group, one of the world’s safest banks with more than 110 years of trustworthy service. Rabobank has assets of $10 billion and a capital ratio of 13.94 percent at year end 2009. Federal regulators consider banks well-capitalized when the ratio is 10 percent or greater.

“We are proud to say that we are well capitalized and can meet the lending needs of our customers without government assistance,” said Blok. “Our reputation as a safe, sound and secure bank is built on conservative policies and prudent decision-making.”

The purchase is a step forward in Rabobank’s strategy to expand its branch presence into key agricultural areas such as the Napa Valley wine country, where the Rabobank Group as a whole already has a lending portfolio of more than $500 million, primarily to wineries and others in the food and agribusiness industry. Over the last 18 months, Rabobank has opened 12 new branches in California and now has a total of 93. The bank also has financial service and agribusiness centers throughout the state, including an agribusiness center in Santa Rosa.

“Our roots are in agriculture and this is one of the most important agricultural regions in California,” said Blok. “We can now serve our wine industry clients here with our full complement of credit, deposit and treasury products.”

— Andy Frokjer is vice president-advertising and communications manager at Rabobank, N.A..

 
