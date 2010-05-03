Local Rotarians Help Community Through Hands-On Projects

Club members, along with family and friends, celebrate Rotarians at Work Day

Local Rotarians rolled up their sleeves and went to work cleaning up beaches and creeks on the South Coast. The eight Rotary Clubs in the communities of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta worked with municipal and Santa Barbara County officials.

More than 100 Rotarians and their families could be seen in bright yellow vests and blue caps working together to make a difference at Rotarians at Work Day, April 24.

Rotary clubs around the world identify a hands-on project that all members, their families and friends can participate in to help their local communities. More than 1 million people participated.

Click here for more information about Rotary Club.

—Diana Washburn is a member of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.