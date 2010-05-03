Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:04 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Santa Maria Schools Locked Down After Reports of Man with Gun

The suspect was chasing a group of juveniles and reportedly fired the weapon twice

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | May 3, 2010 | 9:58 p.m.

Four Santa Maria schools were locked down Monday afternoon after police received reports of a man chasing a group of juveniles with a gun in the area of Depot and Williams streets.

One person who called the Santa Maria Police Department said the suspect had fired the weapon twice.

Ontiveros Elementary, Robert Bruce Elementary, Oakley Elementary and Tommie Kuntz Junior High schools were placed under lockdown for about an hour because of the nature of the call and their proximity to the incident. The schools were reopened about an hour later.

Police established containment of the area, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter responded to assist with a neighborhood search.

The suspect was last seen fleeing into a side yard of a residence in the 500 block of West Williams Street. Police searched the residence, but the suspect was not located.

He was described as being a Hispanic male adult, 18 to 30 years old, 5 foot 4 inches tall and wearing black pants and a dark green T-shirt.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 805.928.3781 or Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 