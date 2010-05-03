Santa Maria Schools Locked Down After Reports of Man with Gun

The suspect was chasing a group of juveniles and reportedly fired the weapon twice

Four Santa Maria schools were locked down Monday afternoon after police received reports of a man chasing a group of juveniles with a gun in the area of Depot and Williams streets.

One person who called the Santa Maria Police Department said the suspect had fired the weapon twice.

Ontiveros Elementary, Robert Bruce Elementary, Oakley Elementary and Tommie Kuntz Junior High schools were placed under lockdown for about an hour because of the nature of the call and their proximity to the incident. The schools were reopened about an hour later.

Police established containment of the area, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter responded to assist with a neighborhood search.

The suspect was last seen fleeing into a side yard of a residence in the 500 block of West Williams Street. Police searched the residence, but the suspect was not located.

He was described as being a Hispanic male adult, 18 to 30 years old, 5 foot 4 inches tall and wearing black pants and a dark green T-shirt.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 805.928.3781 or Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .