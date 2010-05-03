Ted Kenney Joins Santa Barbara’s Crowell, Weedon & Co.

Crowell, Weedon & Co. of Santa Barbara has welcomed financial adviser Ted Kenney to the firm.

Kenney began his career in the financial services industry in San Diego with E.F. Hutton in 1975 after 20 years of active duty as a naval aviator, with two combat tours in the Vietnam War flying jet bombers from the USS Coral Sea and the USS Ranger.

In 1982, he became the branch manager for E.F. Hutton in Santa Barbara. After nearly 15 years there, he left management to continue servicing his clients as a financial adviser. E.F. Hutton later became Smith Barney, where Kenney remained for 35 years.

He recently was hired on with Crowell, Weedon & Co., joining longtime colleague Alan Griffin, to continue providing investment advice.

With Kenney on board, Crowell, Weedon is strategically positioned for long-term growth with the right management, the right focus and the financial stability to compete in today’s economy.

Crowell, Weedon & Co. is one of the largest independent investment firms in the Western United States, with about $8 billion in client assets. The firm has branches throughout Southern California, and has been serving as financial advisers to individuals, families and many leading businesses since 1932.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.