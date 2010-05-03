Santa Barbara, County Fire Departments Team Up for Wildland Training Drills

Helicopters fly from Elings Park to Hondo Canyon for the training, to continue this week

The saying goes that where there’s smoke, there’s fire. But that isn’t always true for firefighting helicopters dropping gallons of water.

Santa Barbara city and county fire departments matched up for helicopter-assisted wildland fire training on Monday for the first time at least in the past 30 years, city Battalion Chief Pat McElroy said.

However, besides a post on the department’s Facebook page Monday morning, people were mostly unaware of the plans. Noozhawk received a news release around 2:30 p.m., at which time multiple water drops had already happened.

“I apologize if people were taken off guard,” McElroy told Noozhawk. There was a switch in location and problems with notification, for which McElroy — who often acts as the de facto public information officer for the department — took responsibility.

In the drills, helicopters flew from Elings Park and made four or five drops in a 20-minute period Monday morning in Hondo Canyon near Miramonte Drive. It’s one of several high-fire areas in the city, and it’s a rare training opportunity, McElroy said.

The county has two firefighting helicopters — which can be flown at night, unlike most — that are generally controlled by County Fire, even when fighting fires within the city’s jurisdiction.

This week’s training could change all of that, giving City Fire Department officials the opportunity to hit fires hard and fast by coordinating water drops themselves. Learning to communicate from the ground will help the city’s firefighters coordinate drops with the helicopters right away instead of relying on county ground forces, McElroy said.

Firefighters working the drills are the same people who worked the Tea Fire and Jesusita Fire, and they realize that getting off to a good start can help get a handle on a fire quickly,” he said.

While each helicopter can hold about 300 gallons, they were not loaded anywhere near capacity for the drills. No live fire was used.

Residents should expect more drills Thursday and Friday in the same locations.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .