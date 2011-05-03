Boys’ Tennis: DP’s Jared Madison Advances to Semfinals

Desert heat greeted every player Monday at the Channel League singles tennis tournament, and each one consumed gallons of water and sports drinks, as well as bananas. Intensity kicked up on every court, as the best of each Channel League school came out to play singles. The first set of matches began at 2 p.m. and the last finished at 6:20 p.m.

This year, we had a deep group of players, and eight were seeded in a 16-player draw. Many of them moved on into the semifinals, but others fell in heartbreak matches.

In both rounds, Graham Maassen of Santa Barbara High had two long matches, particularly in his second sets, first with Travis Enholm of San Marcos and then with Michael Lowe of Ventura. Eric Katz of Dos Pueblos High School pushed Petar Jivkov of San Marcos to two tough sets before falling 3-6, 5-7. Katz used his masterful spin shot, as well as as his powerful overhead smashes to win a lot of points.

Also, Garrett Timmons of San Marcos tested Jacob Rucker of Ventura before falling 2-6, 6-7. The thrilling match came at the end of the day when Jared Madison of Dos Pueblos faced off with Rucker in a three-setter.

Madison battled tough and took the first set 6-4, and then the momentum shifted. Rucker took the second set by hitting more angles to open up the court, and also slamming big serves. In the third set, Madison took charge and closed off Rucker’s angles, hit deep, penetrating shots to the baseline and sidelines, and placed his potent serves well. His calm, cool self prevailed once again, and he won the third set 6-2. Both players played extraordinary tennis.

Each team had a nice crowd of supporters who mingled well with one another.

Results and Seeds

1. Booie Grant (Santa Barbara)

2. Jared Madison (Dos Pueblos)

3. Sammer Aziz (Santa Barbara)

4. Michael Lowe (Ventura)

5. Graham Maassen (Santa Barbara)

6. Petar Jivkov (San Marcos)

7. Jacob Rucker (Ventura)

8. Noah Killman (Buena)

First Round

Booie Grant (SB) defeated Parker Funk (SM) 6-0, 6-1

Noah Killman (B) defeated Jackson Foster (SM) 6-1, 6-0

Graham Masssen (SB) defeated Travis Enholm (SM) 6-2, 7-6

Michael Lowe (V) defeated Richard Cheng (DP) 6-1,6-2

Sammer Aziz (SB) defeated Parker Harris 6-1, 6-0

Petar Jivkov (SM) defeated Erick Katz (DP) 6-3, 7-5

Jared Madison (DP) defeated Brian Perrett (B) 6-0, 6-2

Second Round

Grant (SB) defeated Killman (B) 6-1,6-1

Maassen (SB) defeated Lowe (V) 6-3, 7-5

Aziz (SB) defeated Jivkov (SM) 6-2, 6-0

Madison defeated Rucker (V) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

Tuesday’s Semifinals



Booie Grant (SB) vs. Graham Maassen (SB)

Jared Madison (DP) vs. Sammer Aziz (SB

The singles semifinals will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club, 5800 Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta.

Way to go, Channel League players!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.