Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:04 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Boys’ Tennis: DP’s Jared Madison Moves On to Tourney Finals

Meanwhile, league doubles play gets under way Wednesday at San Marcos

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | May 4, 2011 | 3:55 a.m.

Tuesday’s semifinal matches in the Channel League singles tournament began under perfect tennis conditions at the Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club in Goleta.

In the first semifinal, Santa Barbara High School teammates Booie Grant and Graham Maassen opposed each other. Grant took the lead at the outset and won 6-0, 6-4.

In the second semifinal, Dos Pueblos High School’s Jared Madison had another intense battle, this time against Santa Barbara’s Sammer Aziz, and prevailed 7-5, 7-6. In both sets, Madison and Aziz showcased their speed in covering every square inch of the court, as well as their ability to mix up their shots — from low, deep groundies, wide angles, aggressive volleys, dropshots, lobs and kick serves, just to name a few.

The momentum kept shifting. No one was holding back, and no one was giving up. It was a duel to the end. As the second set was more than halfway through, Aziz developed cramps. Despite eating bananas and drinking sports drinks, his cramps never really went away. As the set continued into the tiebreaker, Aziz’s cramps became worse. He stoically finished the set.

Madison moves on to the finals against Grant. The finals will begin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club.

Way to go, Channel League players. We hope for a speedy recovery for Aziz!

On Wednesday, the Channel League doubles tournament will get under way at San Marcos High School. All matches will begin at 2 p.m.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 